Man’s body recovered from Tim’s Ford Lake

Recovery efforts focused on the Awalt area for a man believed to have drowned on Saturday.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rescue teams found the body of a man who drowned in Tim’s Ford Lake on Saturday, Franklin County officials said.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said it responded Saturday afternoon to a potential drowning. With the use of sonar and divers searching the area, they were able to recover a 38-year-old man’s body.

“We ask that you keep this young man’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers due to this tragic event,” said the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency & Rescue in a Facebook post.

Officials added that they encourage everyone to wear a life jacket.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Sunday evening weather alert
First Alert Forecast: A Quiet Start to the Week
motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car
Woman speaks after security guards kill her nephew
Man shot, killed by security guards, Metro Police say

Latest News

city of portland TN police
Two in critical condition after shooting in Portland, TN
Shooting investigation underway in Portland, TN
Trousdale inmate dies, two correction officers injured in separate incidents
Photo of the Sumner County Food Bank
TBI: Former director of Sumner County Food Bank indicted on theft, prostitution charges
A teenage boy was found shot behind Animal House Veterinary Clinic in South Nashville.
Teenage boy hospitalized after shooting in Nashville