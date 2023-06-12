Man’s body recovered from Tim’s Ford Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rescue teams found the body of a man who drowned in Tim’s Ford Lake on Saturday, Franklin County officials said.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said it responded Saturday afternoon to a potential drowning. With the use of sonar and divers searching the area, they were able to recover a 38-year-old man’s body.

“We ask that you keep this young man’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers due to this tragic event,” said the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency & Rescue in a Facebook post.

Officials added that they encourage everyone to wear a life jacket.

