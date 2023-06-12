Man, teen arrested after fleeing stolen car for allegedly stealing from cars at hotel near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and teenager were arrested after attempting to flee from officers in a stolen car after allegedly being caught stealing from cars at a hotel near the Nashville International Airport, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say at about 3:20 a.m. Monday, an officer spotted two people with flashlights involved in vehicle break-ins in the parking lot of the Sonesta Hotel on Marriott Drive.

The suspects saw the officer’s police cruiser and fled to a stolen 2017 Honda Civic, police said. The driver, 20-year-old Yanathan Furline refused to pull over as officers attempted to stop the Honda.

After a 15-minute pursuit from the Hermitage area into North Nashville at speeds in excess of 100 mph, police say the car crashed into a residential fence at 12th Avenue North and Cockrill Street.

The suspects then ran through yards, where Furline allegedly tossed a pistol, before officers eventually caught them. Police say Furline is in custody and is charged with vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, felony evading, and reckless driving.

The passenger, 19-year-old Lamario Kell, is also in custody and is facing charges of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, evading, possession of burglary tools and vandalism, according to MNPD.

