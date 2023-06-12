Man killed after police say security guards shot him family says the shooting was excessive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family members of Patrick Charles, 33, want justice after the death of their loved one.

Metro Police say Charles was shot and killed by two security guards early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. in a parking lot on Demonbreun Street.

Charles’ mother, sister, aunt, fiancé, and son all stood in the parking Sunday afternoon during an interview with WSMV 4. The family believes the shooting wasn’t justified and their pushing for accountability.

“My heart is torn into a thousand pieces because my son didn’t deserve this. And I just want justice,” said Sandra Booker, Charles’ mother.

Metro Police investigation revealed the group of acquaintances, Charles, his sister, his fiancé, and his sister’s boyfriend were inside of Vibes Bar and Lounge before the shooting. Police say Charles and his sister’s boyfriend got into a verbal altercation inside, and it continued in the parking lot.

Metro police say security guards nearby overheard the argument. As the boyfriend was leaving the parking lot, Charles fired shots, according to police. Immediately afterward, security guards fire shots at Charles. Charles was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

However, the family says Charles fired those shots to protect his sister after the shots were fired toward him. WSMV 4 obtained surveillance video of the incident.

“From that point on the argument escalated and he was getting in the car. He was telling his sister and fiancé to get in the car. That’s when the black car came through and shot at my son’s car. My son jumped back out of the car, shot in the air, as you can see in the camera. He shot in the air about three or four times. He was protecting his sister and his fiancé,” said Booker.

Police say the two security guards who’ve been identified as 26-year-old Beck Wandrei and 22-year-old Kelvin Torres shot in defense of others. However, this family, including Charles’ sister Nasiya, believes the security guards’ actions were excessive.

“Anytime you hear a shot, and you are a security guard the first thing you’re supposed to do is call the police. And from my understanding, if somebody’s back is turned, you’re not supposed to shoot them from the back,” said Nasiya Booker, Charles’ sister.

“You were shooting open fire on him like he’s open prey. Why? That was senseless,” said Booker.

Charles leaves behind his fiancé and their unborn child and his son. Now this family says their lives will never be the same.

“I’m going to continue to forever fight for him,” said Sandra Booker.

Once the investigation is completed detectives will staff this investigation with the District Attorney’s Office, according to Metro Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.