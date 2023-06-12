Hot 106.7 transitions to country station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Nashville radio station is transitioning from pop music to country.

HOT 106.7 has transitioned to Y’all 106.7, which now plays “the music that built Music Row” in Nashville, according to the radio station’s tweets. Listeners can expect to hear music from George Strait, Tim McGraw and Shania Twain to groups like Alabama.

The radio station had played the top hits in pop for more than a decade before it said goodbye to its listeners on June 8.

“All the songs, smiles, and shows that we’ve shared with you in Music City over the last 13 years have been remarkable,” the radio station said in a statement. “Hanging out with you on the radio every day has been the greatest joy and we cannot thank you enough … On behalf of all DJs and friends you’ve heard on our station throughout the years, thank you. And stay HOT.”

We love you so much. 🤍 Thank you for everything. Listen at 10 AM this morning for our next adventure! 🤠

Country music legend Randy Travis helped launch the first broadcast of Y’all 106.7, pressing a button to play his hit Forever And Ever, Amen.

Twitter users showed mixed reactions about the switch, with one user saying, “Sad to see you go, but good luck on your next adventure ‘y’all.’”

Absolutely. Legendary. Welcome to the ALL NEW Y'all 106.7 — and THANK YOU @randytravis for getting it all started!



Now playing the music that built Music Row on 106.7!

