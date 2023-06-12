Hot 106.7 transitions to country station

The new station, branded Y’all 106.7, will play “the music that built Music Row.”
WELD Radio Station
WELD Radio Station(WHSV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Nashville radio station is transitioning from pop music to country.

HOT 106.7 has transitioned to Y’all 106.7, which now plays “the music that built Music Row” in Nashville, according to the radio station’s tweets. Listeners can expect to hear music from George Strait, Tim McGraw and Shania Twain to groups like Alabama.

The radio station had played the top hits in pop for more than a decade before it said goodbye to its listeners on June 8.

“All the songs, smiles, and shows that we’ve shared with you in Music City over the last 13 years have been remarkable,” the radio station said in a statement. “Hanging out with you on the radio every day has been the greatest joy and we cannot thank you enough … On behalf of all DJs and friends you’ve heard on our station throughout the years, thank you. And stay HOT.”

Country music legend Randy Travis helped launch the first broadcast of Y’all 106.7, pressing a button to play his hit Forever And Ever, Amen.

Twitter users showed mixed reactions about the switch, with one user saying, “Sad to see you go, but good luck on your next adventure ‘y’all.’”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Sunday evening weather alert
First Alert Forecast: A Quiet Start to the Week
motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car
Woman speaks after security guards kill her nephew
Man shot, killed by security guards, Metro Police say

Latest News

motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car
Rainbows pop up around Middle Tennessee after Sunday storms
Rainbows pop up around Middle Tennessee after Sunday storms
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Driver hits rock wall, dies in early morning crash
Nashville Fire truck
Person trapped inside dumpster near Old Time Pottery