First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air Briefly Returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A welcomed break from the heat is expected for the early week across the Mid State with temperatures staying in the 70s across the area today.

We’ll fight with the cloud cover for the first half of the day, but eventually, those clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

I can’t totally rule out a stray rain shower tomorrow, but most of the area stays dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will hover right around 80 in the afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

WARMING BACK UP

Highs on Wednesday will push back into the upper 80s with a slight uptick in the humidity in the afternoon. A stray shower or rumble of thunder will fire up south of I-40, but most of the area is going to stay dry.

Temperatures will be back near 90 on Thursday and Friday with more noticeable humidity during the day. I still cannot totally rule out a pop-up shower, but most if not all of the area will stay dry.

THE WEEKEND

More scattered showers and storms will return for the start of our weekend on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 once again.

A shower or two will hang around for Sunday, but much more of the day looks dry with highs holding steady in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.