First Alert Forecast: Cool Start to the Week

Highs will be in the upper 70s today and lower 80s Tuesday
Highs will be in the 70s today and around 80 for Tuesday.
Highs will be in the 70s today and around 80 for Tuesday.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A welcomed break from the heat is expected for the early week across the Mid State with temperatures staying in the 70s across the area today.

Some decent sunshine will eventually break through the clouds this afternoon. Highs will only be in the 70s today.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm in Southern Middle Tennessee later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

A vibrant rainbow appeared in Mt. Juliet following Sunday's severe storms.
A vibrant rainbow appeared in Mt. Juliet following Sunday's severe storms.(Susan Belcher)

WARMING BACK UP

Highs on Wednesday will push back into the upper 80s, and humidity will rise a little as well. A few thundershowers will fire up south of I-40, but most of the area is going to stay dry.

Temperatures will be back near 90 on Thursday and Friday with more noticeable humidity during the day. Friday will feature more pop-up thundershowers.

THE WEEKEND

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Saturday with temperatures staying very warm in the upper 80s.

A spotty shower is possible Sunday, but much more of the day looks dry with highs holding steady in the upper 80s.

