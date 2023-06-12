First Alert Forecast: Cool Again Tuesday Before Turning Hot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -One more cooler than average day tomorrow. Heat returns the rest of the week with several chances for showers.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight more clearing and pleasant temperatures. Areas of fog will develop overnight. The low will dip to them mid 50s.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm in Southern Middle Tennessee later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Cool in the morning with mild but below average temperatures in the afternoon. (WSMV)

MID-WEEK WARM UP:

Highs on Wednesday will push back into the upper 80s, and humidity will rise a little as well. A few thundershowers will fire up south of I-40, but most of the area is going to stay dry.

Temperatures will be back near 90 on Thursday and Friday with more noticeable humidity during the day. Friday will feature more pop-up thundershowers.

THE WEEKEND:

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Saturday with temperatures staying very warm in the upper 80s.

A spotty shower is possible Sunday, but much more of the day looks dry with highs holding steady in the upper 80s.

RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday with the high in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.