Driver hits rock wall, dies in early morning crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man died after hitting a rock wall while driving down Interstate 40 on Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 42-year-old Alfredo Segura Ibarra was driving a Mitsubishi Galant eastbound on I-40 when he left the roadway just before the I-24 split and crashed into a wall. The wreck occurred around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Ibarra was transported to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where he died, MNPD said.

Fatal crash detectives continue to investigate what caused the vehicle to lose control.

