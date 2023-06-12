Devoted Nashville SC fan, sound engineer killed in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WSMV) – A devoted Nashville SC fan and sound engineer has been identified as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Thompson Lane in Nashville.

Benjamin Cowherd, 35, was riding his Honda VTX motorcycle east on Thompson Lane when he was hit by a Saturn Aura while trying to turn at the Nolensville Pike intersection. Cowherd was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to authorities.

On Sunday, the soccer club Cowherd loved so much tweeted out a statement, saying the Nashville SC community is heartbroken over his loss.

“Ben was the beat of The Backline Supporters Collective, always drumming his heart away with a welcoming smile and spirit that were greater than life. Soccer was his tool to care and stand up for those in need, and with that he built a community of soccer fans and friends whose backgrounds surpassed borders,” the team said in a statement. “What Ben meant to not just Nashville SC and The Backline Supporters Collective but to our entire soccer community cannot be measured. Our thoughts and prayers with Ben, his family and friends.

The Whiskey Jam concert series Instagram account posted about Cowherd’s passing, saying Ben, a sound engineer, helped countless artists sound good on a microphone.

“Something magic happens when you hear yourself sound good on a microphone for the first time. Ben Cowherd was behind that magic for countless artists at countless venues in Nashville,” the post said. “He gave them confidence & hope at a time they needed it more than ever. He changed a lot of lives. He was as giving as it gets. We’re devastated to share the news of his passing. If you played Whiskey Jam in the last decade, there’s a chance Ben gave you that gift of confidence. There’s a good chance you recognize this smile. He was a friend to so many people in this town and he was a dear member of the Jam Fam. We love him and will miss him terribly.”

Country music star Luke Combs commented on Whiskey Jam’s post, saying Cowherd’s loss was a tough one.

“I’ll never forget Ben running the board all those nights at Belcourt Taps and Whiskey Jam,” Combs wrote. “He was one of a kind and made everyone smile. This one got me.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said neither driver involved in the crash showed signs of impairment. The driver of the Saturn Aura, 19-year-old Carlos Rafael Paz, was charged with driving without a license and no insurance.

