NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood Police say a suspect has robbed a second bank in almost two weeks and are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Police say at about 1 p.m. Monday, a man wearing a yellow vest, protective glasses and a toboggan hat entered the Wilson Bank & Trust on Harpeth Drive. He handed the teller a bag and demanded money; no weapon was visible during the incident, police said.

The suspect left on foot, heading toward Old Hickory Boulevard. Police say they believe it is the same individual who robbed the Pinnacle Bank at 128 Franklin Road on May 24.

Previous Coverage: FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Brentwood

Police say the FBI is leading the investigation of both bank robberies. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.

Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say (Brentwood Police)

