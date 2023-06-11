‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old from North Carolina had the experience of a lifetime during Music City’s one-of-a-kind event this weekend.

Sloane Williams, 15, said as she sat at CMA Fest with her mom, she noticed a smaller stage being set up mere inches away. Williams said her mother looked and told her, “he’s going to be right in front of you.”

Sure enough, moments later, Keith Urban appeared and began performing “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which Williams said is her favorite song by the artist.

“He’s just so genuine and compassionate, and you can just tell, especially when he plays that one,” Williams said. “It was so special to me, not just to hear that song, but to see him. It was just a beautiful experience.”

The 15-year-old said she stood on her chair to get as close to the country music star as possible. She kept her phone in her pocket and soaked up every moment as he stood and performed the song inches from her seat.

“Your eyes can catch such great memories,” Williams said. “It was so amazing to just see that and live in the moment.”

Williams said she became a fan of Urban’s years ago after having a special moment with the country music star.

“I’ve always been a country music fan,” Williams said. “but I particularly remember when I was around nine or ten, I went to one of his concerts, and as he was walking by he shook my hand and made eye contact with me. I really held on to that moment ever since.”

Williams said she was able to relive that moment years later as she shook hands with Urban once again.

“His music was so awesome to watch because I love writing songs,” Williams said. “So just seeing how he does it and how he plays, just listening to him play has been so impactful to me and given me so much inspiration.”

Williams said this was the third CMA Fest she has attended so far.

