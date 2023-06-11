Two in critical condition after shooting in Portland, TN

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were shot during a fight in Portland, TN on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Department. The suspect, investigators say, later killed himself.

Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Meadow Lane around 7:40 p.m., where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect was no longer on the scene. After investigating, officials determined that Jonathan Shrum was a suspect and began to search for him.

According to police, Shrum went over to one of the victim’s residences over a neighborhood dispute to confront them. Police said when he got there, a fight broke out and two people were shot by Shrum, who left the area.

The two victims were both taken to Skyline Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

Officers determined that Shrum went to his home in the Westmoreland area. Police then worked with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office to try and get in touch with Shrum about the incident.

Law enforcement was unable to get Shrum to come out of the house. Officials said Shrum also cut off all communication with law enforcement.

Officials ultimately made their way into the home and hound Shrum inside, dead, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Portland Fire Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Sumner County EMS all responded to the shooting of the two victims.

