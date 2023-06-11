Trousdale Turner Correctional Center on lockdown after inmate dies, two correction officers injured in separate incidents


(WVLT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is on lockdown after two separate incidents. According to CoreCivic Public Affairs Director Ryan Gustin, an inmate died, and two correctional officers were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

On Saturday morning, around 4:40, a person was found unresponsive in their cell at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, according to Gustin.

After the person was found, staff immediately called a medical emergency and began administering life-saving procedures. EMS responded to the facility and took the person to a nearby hospital where they died.

In a second separate incident, two correctional officers who were working a housing unit at the Trousdale Correctional Center were assaulted by two inmates, according to Gustin. Gustin said the two inmates allegedly refused to follow orders during their morning meal process.

An emergency was called, and facility staff immediately responded to provide assistance and ended the attack. Officials had to render emergency first aid to the injured correctional officers. Both correctional officers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The assailants were identified, separated from the general population, and medically assessed without any injuries. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) were immediately notified of the incident, which is currently under investigation by TDOC’s Office of Investigations & Conduct, which is fully cooperating.

