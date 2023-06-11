Teen shot, killed during suspected argument between two teen groups

The 16-year-old was found on the pavement, according to MNPD.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspected argument between two teen groups led to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Zermatt Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Police believe an argument led to gunfire and resulted in the teenager’s death.

MNPD said the victim, Demetrius Johnson, was found on the pavement following the gunfire and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Police said his 18-year-old brother was also transported after being shot in the foot but was released following treatment.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots and saw several people flee on foot. The shooter’s identity remains unknown as investigators pursue active leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Missouri teen dies in crash on I-24
Black bear spotted on trail cam near Lewis, Maury County line — Courtesy: Laine Spears
Videos: Black bears spotted roaming around Maury Co. in early June
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Driver hits rock wall, dies in early morning crash

Latest News

Day two of CMA Fest
Outdoor daytime stages will not reopen, CMA Fest officials say due to severe weather
wsmv fatal crash
Man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road
wsmv search
Police search for armed and dangerous suspect
motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car