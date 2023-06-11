Teen shot, killed during suspected argument between two teen groups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspected argument between two teen groups led to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Zermatt Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Police believe an argument led to gunfire and resulted in the teenager’s death.

MNPD said the victim, Demetrius Johnson, was found on the pavement following the gunfire and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Police said his 18-year-old brother was also transported after being shot in the foot but was released following treatment.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots and saw several people flee on foot. The shooter’s identity remains unknown as investigators pursue active leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

