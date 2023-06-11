Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Missouri teen dies in crash on I-24
Black bear spotted on trail cam near Lewis, Maury County line — Courtesy: Laine Spears
Videos: Black bears spotted roaming around Maury Co. in early June
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A teenager is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Nashville on Thursday night.
Police identify teenage boy killed in motorcycle crash in Green Hills area
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Driver hits rock wall, dies in early morning crash

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
wsmv news update
Saturday morning News Update
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Car catches fire after man fatally crashes into tree