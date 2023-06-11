Shooting investigation underway in Portland TN


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Meadows Lane area in Portland, TN, according to Portland TN Police Department (PTPD).

Police said there is a large police presence expected to be around the area.

Officials said the suspect has been identified and is not in the area anymore.

Police said they have the suspect’s location and are working to arrest them.

Officials added that there is no threat to the public.

PTPD didn’t say how many people were shot or the extent of the injuries if there are any.

