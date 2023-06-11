Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle attempting a left-hand turn Saturday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Benjamin Cowherd, 35, was driving his motorcycle down Thompson Lane when he was hit by a Saturn Acura, whose driver was attempting to turn at the intersection of Nolensville Pike. Cowherd was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

MNPD said neither driver showed signs of impairment. The driver of the Saturn Acura was charged for driving without a license and no insurance.

