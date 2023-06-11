Keith Urban talks Midstate community coming together for CMA Fest after Covenant School shooting


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before Keith Urban’s Friday night performance at the Nissan Stadium, WSMV4′s Lydia Fielder was able to ask him what it’s like to see the city in the form of CMA Fest after the Covenant School shooting.

“The good thing about CMA Fest is it’s historically always come at a time when it feels like we need it the most,” Urban said. “We were here back in 2010 right after the Nashville floods and doing a special performance.”

Urban also added that CMA Fest acknowledged what everyone had gone through during the floods.

“I think it’s such a community spirit out there, and not just Nashville, but the country music community as a whole,” Urban said.

The CMA fest comes just a little over two months since the mass shooting.

Keith Urban speaks about Covenant School shooting
