First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms this afternoon and evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the entire Midstate this afternoon and evening for storms that will develop, producing damaging wind and hail.

This afternoon, a cluster of thunderstorms will move into Middle Tennessee, tracking west to east. Expect heavy downpours at times. However, the main concern with these storms will be the damaging straight line winds that they are capable of producing. This will mainly be a wind event, but we could see a little hail, too. The tornado threat is extremely low.

The line of storms should move into our western counties around 2 P.M., move into Nashville and the I-65 corridor around 5 P.M., then push to the east, exiting out of the Cumberland Plateau around 9 P.M.

All of the rain today comes in ahead of a cold front. That front will bring in some much cooler air that will settle in over the Midstate on Monday. Highs Monday will only be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. The cool air will stick around Tuesday, too.

Our next rain chance comes Wednesday during the morning. Expected some scattered showers and storms for the first half of the day. Temperatures will warm back up to the mid 80s.

Thursday looks to be dry, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90º.

The heat and a few isolated storms will return for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

