CMA Fest temporarily suspends outdoor stages for severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association (CMA) announced just after 2 p.m. that outdoor stages at CMA Fest are temporarily suspended due to severe weather.

CMA officials said they encourage festival attendees to calmly and safely seek shelter immediately.

Officials said the closest nearby shelters are the following:

Music City Center & Garage

Bridgestone Arena

Hilton Hotel Underground Garage

222 Garage or a nearby business

As more information and times come out about CMA Fest and any other information, we will keep you informed here.

