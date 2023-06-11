Car catches fire after man fatally crashes into tree

The man was trapped inside his vehicle as it was engulfed in flames on Neelys Bend Road, according to MNPD.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating the identity of a man who died after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was speeding down Neelys Bend Road. At around 6:30 p.m., the driver ran the vehicle off the right side of the roadway while coming out of a curve and struck a tree.

The driver died after becoming trapped inside the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames, according to MNPD.

The driver’s identity is presumed to be 40-year-old Mark Jones. A medical examiner is expected to verify.

