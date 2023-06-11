Car catches fire after man fatally crashes into tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating the identity of a man who died after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was speeding down Neelys Bend Road. At around 6:30 p.m., the driver ran the vehicle off the right side of the roadway while coming out of a curve and struck a tree.

The driver died after becoming trapped inside the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames, according to MNPD.

The driver’s identity is presumed to be 40-year-old Mark Jones. A medical examiner is expected to verify.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.