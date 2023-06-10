TBI: Former director of Sumner County Food Bank indicted on theft, prostitution charges


GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former director of the Sumner County Food Bank was indicted after he was accused of prostitution and stealing thousands of dollars from the place where he worked.

In May 2022, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents began investigating after allegations of theft involving James Gill, the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank. During the investigation, they found that the 81-year-old used the organization’s money to make personal purchases.

Officials said Gill wrote checks to himself from the food bank’s account and transferred the money to other accounts under a different non-profit name. Further investigation revealed that Gill paid a food bank volunteer for sex acts, according to TBI.

On Thursday, June 8, Gill was indicted on the following:

  • One count of theft of property over $250,000
  • One count of money laundering
  • One count of patronizing prostitution

On Friday evening, Gill was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

