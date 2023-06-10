Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say fled after crashing a stolen vehicle in Clarksville.

Police said deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit near Pageant Lane on Saturday morning. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as stolen.

During the pursuit, police said the suspect fired at deputies before crashing the stolen vehicle near Baker Street and Stafford Street and fleeing the scene on foot. Police described the suspect as a Black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Officers with the MCSO and the Clarksville Police Department are actively searching the area for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

