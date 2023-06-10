Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clarksville

Authorities said deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, and the suspect fleeing.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say fled after crashing a stolen vehicle in Clarksville.

Police said deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit near Pageant Lane on Saturday morning. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as stolen.

During the pursuit, police said the suspect fired at deputies before crashing the stolen vehicle near Baker Street and Stafford Street and fleeing the scene on foot. Police described the suspect as a Black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Officers with the MCSO and the Clarksville Police Department are actively searching the area for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Nashville on Thursday night.
Police identify teenage boy killed in motorcycle crash in Green Hills area
Fatal crash detectives investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Madison.
Teen killed in Madison hit-and-run motorcycle crash, police say
Franklin, Tennessee
3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says
Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee...
Police identify teen killed at South Nashville apartment complex

Latest News

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible on Sunday
Second day of CMA Fest
Cody Johnson talks about significance of playing at CMA Fest
Day two of CMA Fest
Fans arrive early to attend second day of CMA Fest events
Day two of CMA Fest underway
Day two of CMA Fest underway