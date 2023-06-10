Missouri teen dies in crash on I-24

The 17-year-old was driving down I-24 East at Haywood Lane when her vehicle was struck by another that lost control, police said.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl died after her vehicle was hit by another that lost control on Interstate 24 in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A Honda Accord was traveling down I-24 East when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and struck the front end of a Ford Fusion, according to MNPD.

Police said the driver of the Ford, 17-year-old Sofia Balk of Missouri, also lost control after being struck, and both vehicles swerved between lanes.

The vehicles crossed through the intestate median at the top of the Haywood Lane entrance ramp and eventually came to rest. Police said the Honda ended up in front of the Ford with its driver’s side door against a rock wall and said the Ford struck the Honda in the front engine compartment.

Balk was transported to Vanderbilt Medical University, where she died from her injuries. Her two passengers and the driver of the Honda were transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no signs of impairment.

