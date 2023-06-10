Man shot, killed by nightclub security guards, Metro Police say


Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An argument between two people turned deadly after one person was shot by two nightclub security guards, according to Metro Police.

Police say two acquaintances argued while they were leaving Vibes nightclub on Demonbreun Street, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, the fight quickly led to one of them firing shots in the parking lot.

According to police, 33-year-old Patrick Charles, was inside Vibes with his sister and his sister’s boyfriend. Charles’ sister and her boyfriend got into an argument, leading to an argument between Charles and the boyfriend. As they came out of the club and onto the sidewalk, a security guard said he overheard the men threaten to retrieve guns.

Police say Charles and his sister’s boyfriend went to their separate cars. As the boyfriend began to drive out of the parking lot, Charles was seen allegedly shooting at the car.

The club’s security guards, 26-year-old Beck Wandrei, and 22-year-old Kelvin Torres, shot Charles, who died at Vanderbilt Medical Center. They told detectives they shot him because they were protecting other people in the area.

Once completed, detectives will staff this investigation with the District Attorney’s Office.

