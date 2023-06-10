First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Expected Sunday

Damaging winds may accompany storms on Sunday
Strong storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are expected by Sunday evening.
Strong storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are expected by Sunday evening.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in Effect for Sunday Afternoon and Evening. Strong storms are expected.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Tomorrow morning will be mostly dry. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. In the evening, a cluster of storms will push in from the west, to east. Some storms could be severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and a little hail. Beneficial rainfall totals of around 1-2 inches are expected.

NEXT WEEK

Rain clears out early Monday morning and much cooler air settles in. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days. Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We should warm back up to more seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s by the end of the week.

Our rain chances also increase next week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and again on Friday. An isolated shower remains possible into Saturday as well. Highs will stay in the middle 80s through the weekend.

