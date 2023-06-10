First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather today. By tomorrow, strong to severe storms will move in across the Midstate. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the evening hours.

TODAY

A little warmer today with high temperatures making a run at 90º. It will also be a little more humid today, too. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until Midnight for several counties in Middle Tennessee. The general public will not be affected, but the elderly, children, and those with breathing problems (asthma, COPD, etc.) may want to limit time outdoors today.

Low temperatures fall to the mid-to-upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Sunday will start off nice. The morning and afternoon will be mostly dry. We could see a spot shower or even an isolated storm during the day. Later in the evening, a cluster of storms will push in from the west, tracking east. Some of these storms could be severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and a little hail. We will also see a good soaking with rainfall totals of around 1-2 inches.

All of this rain is ahead of a cold front that will settle in overnight. Lows fall to the upper 50s to around 60º.

NEXT WEEK

Rain clears out early Monday morning and much cooler air settles in. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days. Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We should warm back up to more seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s by the end of the week.

Our rain chances also increase next week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

