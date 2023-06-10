Fans arrive early to attend second day of CMA Fest events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many of the fans started arriving downtown as early as 7:30 a.m. for the second day of the CMA Fest on Friday.

A lot of the people on Broadway aren’t even going to the concerts at Nissan Stadium. They came to downtown Nashville just to have a good time.

People have been checking out the free shows at stages throughout the downtown area, not to mention all the people playing in the bars.

Rebecca Outland from Florida came back to the festival for the first time since 2014. She wanted to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event that began as Fan Fair.

“Not only is it because it is the 50th anniversary, but the lineup is just immaculate. All the stars you get to see in four days,” Outland said. “We did a bunch of bars already. The live music is amazing. Nashville is amazing. I can’t wait to come back. We’re definitely doing it again.”

Jan Nunley from Cleveland, Tennessee, said this is her fifth year coming to the CMA Fest.

“We are Fan Fair. I mean we have been coming for years,” Nunley said. “We grew up on country music. We lived in Middle Tennessee. We used to come to Nashville. This was a big deal to come to Nashville, see concerts where country music starts.”

The milder weather than past years have left everyone commenting on how great the weather is.

