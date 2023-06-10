Driver hits rock wall, dies in early morning crash

Police said the man left the roadway for reasons unknown and hit a rock wall.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man died after hitting a rock wall while driving down Interstate 40 on Saturday.

At 5 a.m., the driver of a Mitsubishi Galant left the roadway and hit a wall, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Authorities said he was transported to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where he died.

The medical examiner is working to identify the driver.

