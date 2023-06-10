Driver hits rock wall, dies in early morning crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man died after hitting a rock wall while driving down Interstate 40 on Saturday.

At 5 a.m., the driver of a Mitsubishi Galant left the roadway and hit a wall, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Authorities said he was transported to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where he died.

The medical examiner is working to identify the driver.

