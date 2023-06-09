Woman killed in fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy, Nashville Fire says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman has died following a fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy in Nashville on Friday, according to Nashville Fire.

Nashville Fire says a four-person construction crew was reportedly doing some type of work on the school when a fire started on the second floor.

One of the crew members was found unresponsive and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

The fire department’s arson task force has been called to the scene to investigate. Power to the building has been temporarily cut.

About 20 summer camp students were on the first floor when it happened. All students were evaluated by medics on the scene, according to NFD.

A portion of Hart Lane is closed as the investigation continues.

NFD crews extinguished a fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy at 3515 Gallatin Pike. A company was doing work inside when the fire started on the 2nd floor. Approximately 20 students were on the 1st floor when it happened. All students are being checked by medics on scene. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LukFfONQMz — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 9, 2023

1 worker was transported to Vanderbilt in critical condition. The Arson Task Force has been called to the scene for investigation. A portion of Hart Lane is closed at this time. @PIOKendra is on the scene for updates. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uIbLTNuXFS — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.