Woman killed in fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy, Nashville Fire says

NFD’s arson task force has been called to the scene to investigate.
Nashville Fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy: 20 students evacuated, 1 worker injured
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman has died following a fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy in Nashville on Friday, according to Nashville Fire.

Nashville Fire says a four-person construction crew was reportedly doing some type of work on the school when a fire started on the second floor.

One of the crew members was found unresponsive and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

The fire department’s arson task force has been called to the scene to investigate. Power to the building has been temporarily cut.

About 20 summer camp students were on the first floor when it happened. All students were evaluated by medics on the scene, according to NFD.

A portion of Hart Lane is closed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

