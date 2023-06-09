Water main break shuts down intersection in Oak Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Water Services crews are working to fix a broken 16″ water main in Oak HIll at the intersection of Battery Lane and Lealand Lane.

MWS said eastbound Battery Lane is closed at Granny White Pike and westbound Battery Lane is closed at Dustin Lane. Motorists will need to access Soper Avenue from Glendale Lane.

Also, southbound Lealand is closed at Glendale Lane and northbound Lealand is closed at Stonewall, Metro Water Services said.

The water main break is affecting water service to approximately 100 customers, MWS said.

“The cause or severity of the break is unknown at this time. Repairs are expected to continue into the evening rush hours. Repairs are being made as quickly as possible to open the intersection and restore service to affected customers,” MWS said.

