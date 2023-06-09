Water main break shuts down intersection in Oak Hill

The water main break is affecting water service to approximately 100 customers, Metro Water Services said.
Water main break shuts down intersection
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Water Services crews are working to fix a broken 16″ water main in Oak HIll at the intersection of Battery Lane and Lealand Lane.

MWS said eastbound Battery Lane is closed at Granny White Pike and westbound Battery Lane is closed at Dustin Lane. Motorists will need to access Soper Avenue from Glendale Lane.

Also, southbound Lealand is closed at Glendale Lane and northbound Lealand is closed at Stonewall, Metro Water Services said.

The water main break is affecting water service to approximately 100 customers, MWS said.

“The cause or severity of the break is unknown at this time. Repairs are expected to continue into the evening rush hours. Repairs are being made as quickly as possible to open the intersection and restore service to affected customers,” MWS said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says
A teenager is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Nashville on Thursday night.
Police identify teenage boy killed in motorcycle crash in Green Hills area
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee...
Police identify teen killed at South Nashville apartment complex
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car

Latest News

Fatal crash detectives investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Madison.
Teen killed in Madison hit-and-run motorcycle crash, police say
Jimmie Allen hit with 2nd sexual assault lawsuit
Water main break shuts down intersection
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing teen at South Nashville apartment
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing teen at South Nashville apartment