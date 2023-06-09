First Alert Forecast: Warmer over the weekend with Sunday storms likely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Hotter weather will develop on Saturday. An approaching cold front will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe during the afternoon & evening.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

This evening will turn cool like last night. By morning, temperatures will be in the 50s for most. The cooler spots over eastern Middle Tennessee may even dip into the 40s again.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and turn hot. More clouds will arrive late in the afternoon. Wind will remain light. Count on highs in the upper 80s in Nashville.

Sunday possible severe storms (WSMV)

SUNDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday . Strong - severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will begin with clouds, more humidity, and mild weather. We’ll have a few areas of rain, too.

A little sunshine will boost temperatures in the afternoon into the 80s. As a cold front approaches from the west, more showers and storms will develop. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts to 60 mph. Stay weather aware Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms could develop and turn strong quickly.

SUNSHINE TO START THE WEEK:

Showers will exit early on Monday. It’ll be cooler with some afternoon sunshine. The high will be near 80.

Tuesday looks pleasant too with a partly cloudy sky and the high in the low 80s.

MID WEEK RAIN:

More showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs remain in the low 80s.

Friday the rain ends in the morning with some afternoon sunshine, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.