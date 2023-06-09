Teenager killed, another injured in motorcycle crash
The boys lost control of their motorcycle and struck a guardrail on Caldwell Lane.
Jun. 9, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy is dead after a motorcycle ride turned deadly overnight in the Green Hills area.
According to Metro Nashville Police, a 17-year-old boy was operating a motorcycle with a 16-year-old boy riding along late Thursday night when they lost control and crashed into a guardrail on Caldwell Lane near Granny White Pike.
The 17-year-old died in the crash, while the 16-year-old sustained injuries.
