Teenager killed, another injured in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy is dead after a motorcycle ride turned deadly overnight in the Green Hills area.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a 17-year-old boy was operating a motorcycle with a 16-year-old boy riding along late Thursday night when they lost control and crashed into a guardrail on Caldwell Lane near Granny White Pike.

The 17-year-old died in the crash, while the 16-year-old sustained injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.