Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
‘Alyssa’s Law’ would add silent panic buttons throughout public schools, notifying police of an...
Parents of Covenant School shooter want to give rights to writings to victims’ parents

Latest News

A teenager is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Nashville on Thursday night.
Teenager killed, another injured in motorcycle crash
Teenager killed in motorcycle crash
House fire in Nashville
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses