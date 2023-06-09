Suspect accused of covering cameras at Vanderbilt sorority houses

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Vanderbilt University Police Department is investigating suspicious activity on its campus.

According to a memo sent to Vanderbilt students, the department says a person has been applying opaque colored tape to the lenses of campus security cameras to obstruct their view.

Cameras located at the Kappa Delta house, Kappa Alpha house, the National Panhellenic Council house (NPHC), Euclid and Delphi were impacted.

The camera lenses have been restored and are functioning properly, according to police, and VUPD has checked the buildings and surrounding areas, according to the memo.

This Security Notice is being issued to remind the Vanderbilt community of the following:

  • Know the location of emergency phones
  • Report any suspicious persons to VUPD
  • Call VUPD to request walking escorts to your destination on campus

Download the VandySafe app to contact police, activate mobile Bluelight that shares your location instantly and more.

