Stars shine at first day of CMA Fest

Prior to the stars hitting the stage, they were able to chat about their favorite playlists, the industry and the joy of performing and being at CMA Fest.
Luke Combs at CMA Fest
Luke Combs at CMA Fest(WSMV)
By Lydia Fielder and Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest is all about country music and a unique opportunity for the biggest event in country music is getting to know the stars behind the songs we all love a little better than before.

Prior to the stars hitting the stage, they were able to chat about their favorite playlists, the industry and the joy of performing and being at CMA Fest.

WSMV4 heard from almost all the artists playing Thursday night, Elle King, Jo Dee Messina, Vince Gill, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard and surprise guest Darius Rucker.

CMA Fest 2023:
Your guide to CMA Fest in downtown Nashville
Getting around CMA Fest: Road closures, parking, rides & more
Here’s what you should bring to CMA Fest
Connection & Country: The Evolution of CMA Fest

Dierks Bently was also there and said hosting the CMA Fest Special is a full-circle moment for him.

“I started off going to watch a band play at the Station Inn in 1994 and with dreams one day trying to make it as a country artist and nothing says country artist like playing the stadium here in Nashville,” Bently said.

Tyler Hubbard, who’s gone solo since his Florida-Georgia Line days, said he’s still finding his own voice.

“It’s fulfilling as a songwriter. As an artist, it’s just what I love, and like I said, it just motivates me to keep doing this thing. I just love the connection. And that’s what music does it brings us together and so that’s why I’m honored to be a part of it,” Hubbard said.

Caption

Are you attending CMA Fest 2023? Be sure to click here and share pictures and videos of your country music-filled experiences!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee...
Police identify teen killed at South Nashville apartment complex
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

Latest News

The stars of CMA Fest
The stars of CMA Fest
TSU prepares for White House visit after CMA Fest appearance
First night of CMA Fest
The Metro Council will vote whether to demolish Nissan Stadium and build a new $2.1 billion...
Fans bracing for full day of CMA Fest performances