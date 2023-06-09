Stars shine at first day of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest is all about country music and a unique opportunity for the biggest event in country music is getting to know the stars behind the songs we all love a little better than before.

Prior to the stars hitting the stage, they were able to chat about their favorite playlists, the industry and the joy of performing and being at CMA Fest.

WSMV4 heard from almost all the artists playing Thursday night, Elle King, Jo Dee Messina, Vince Gill, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard and surprise guest Darius Rucker.

Dierks Bently was also there and said hosting the CMA Fest Special is a full-circle moment for him.

“I started off going to watch a band play at the Station Inn in 1994 and with dreams one day trying to make it as a country artist and nothing says country artist like playing the stadium here in Nashville,” Bently said.

Tyler Hubbard, who’s gone solo since his Florida-Georgia Line days, said he’s still finding his own voice.

“It’s fulfilling as a songwriter. As an artist, it’s just what I love, and like I said, it just motivates me to keep doing this thing. I just love the connection. And that’s what music does it brings us together and so that’s why I’m honored to be a part of it,” Hubbard said.

