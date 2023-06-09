Shooting leaves one person injured in South Nashville

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. on Friday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured on Friday morning.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting around 3:15 a.m. in the Flats at Nolensville apartment community on Nolensville Pike. They arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound and organized transport to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody.

