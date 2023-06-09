Second woman accuses Jimmie Allen of sexual assault in new lawsuit


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second woman is now suing country music star Jimmie Allen and his bodyguard Charles Hurd.

In the suit filed on Friday, Allen is being accused of sexual assault, invasion of privacy, and emotional harm. Hurd is being accused of failing to warn and under Tennessee law for negligent hiring, supervision, and training.

According to the suit, Allen allegedly met a woman on May 1, 2022, on a plane trip to Nashville. Allen was allegedly interested in the woman and had Hurd follow her into the airport to tell her Allen wanted her phone number.

Over several months, the woman and Allen had many conversations over Facetime, text messages, etc., according to court documents. During that time, the woman claimed that Allen led her to believe he was currently separated from his wife, loved her, wanted to marry, and have children with her in addition to being a stepmother for his children, the suit states.

In July 2022, the woman allegedly agreed to meet Allen in Las Vegas where she accused him of sexually assaulting her in his hotel room, according to the suit. The woman claimed that Allen video-recorded the incident from his cellphone.

After he allegedly sexually assaulted her, Allen passed out, according to the suit. The woman then attempted to wake him up to force him to delete the recording, but instead, she took his phone and turned it in to the police and filed a police report.

In addition to this new lawsuit, Allen was recently sued by his former manager accusing him of sexual abuse.

In his former manager’s suit, Allen is accused of sex trafficking, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Amid the lawsuits, Allen, who was supposed to perform at this year’s CMA Fest, was dropped from the lineup.

For more details, read the full lawsuit below:

