Multi-vehicle crash with injuries blocking 1 lane on I-40 West in Cheatham Co., THP says

There's no time estimate for when the lanes will reopen, per THP.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West in Cheatham County on Friday afternoon.

THP says one lane is blocked and injuries are being reported on the scene. Tow trucks are en route to the crash.

There’s no time estimate for when the lane will reopen, per THP.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

