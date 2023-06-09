Motorcyclist dead in possible hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died after a possible hit-and-run in Madison late Thursday night.

The motorcycle driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Gallatin Pike when a car possibly pulled out in front, causing the motorcyclist to lose control, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened at Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

The motorcycle left the road and crashed into the Madison Church of Christ sign.

Pieces of a car were found at the scene of the crash, according to police. They’re asking the driver of that car to come forward.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but died.

