Motorcyclist dead in possible hit-and-run

A search is underway for a driver who left the scene in Madison, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
A search is underway for a driver who left the scene in Madison, according to the Metro...
A search is underway for a driver who left the scene in Madison, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died after a possible hit-and-run in Madison late Thursday night.

The motorcycle driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Gallatin Pike when a car possibly pulled out in front, causing the motorcyclist to lose control, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened at Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

The motorcycle left the road and crashed into the Madison Church of Christ sign.

Pieces of a car were found at the scene of the crash, according to police. They’re asking the driver of that car to come forward.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but died.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
‘Alyssa’s Law’ would add silent panic buttons throughout public schools, notifying police of an...
Parents of Covenant School shooter want to give rights to writings to victims’ parents

Latest News

CMA Fest forecast
First Alert Forecast: 50/50 weekend ahead
Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
One person killed in Thompson Lane crash
Four vehicles involved in deadly crash