Mom says deadly Charlotte Pike crash could have been prevented

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kingston Springs father leaves behind a wife and daughters after he was killed in a car crash Thursday on Charlotte Pike.

Metro Police said Derek Doster was sitting in the passenger seat of a speeding car when the driver overcorrected and lost control. The driver, Jonathan Mark Wingate, is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while Doster, his brother-in-law, leaves behind three little girls.

Every holiday season, Doster spent it with his family. His three little girls were his world, and he meant the world to his mom, Sylvia Paige.

“The void will never be filled, never,” Paige said. “He was the heart of our family.”

“I’m lost right now,” she continued. “He’s my only kid. But his three girls mean everything in this world to me too. And I love them so much and I’m going to do my best to watch out for them and help take care of them the best I can.”

Previous coverage Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike

Paige said Doster was in the car with his brother-in-law when they crashed. Metro Police said they both did not have their seatbelts on.

“I wasn’t surprised,” she said. “Derek wasn’t in the habit of putting on a seatbelt.”

Paige said her son turned 36 on Tuesday. Now, she wishes he could have lived a longer life had he listened to the advice she gave him all these years.

“Please wear a seatbelt it saves lives,” she said. “He would also tell me; it could also take my life, and I said ‘You’re right it could, but the numbers are there that it saves so many lives. Please wear a seatbelt.’”

Metro Police said they will take blood samples from Wingate to see if there were any drugs or alcohol involved before charges are filed.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Doster’s family.

