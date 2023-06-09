Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing teen at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a South Nashville apartment on Thursday night.

Police said O’Neil Boyd, 31, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Demon Floyd Jr. at Hickory Creek Apartments.

The two were meeting for an alleged drug deal when shots were fired, according to MNPD. Boyd is facing a criminal homicide charge and is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Police said, Floyd, of Nashville, was shot just before 6:45 p.m. Police were called after a witness reported hearing shots and seeing a person down on the pavement. Floyd was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

BREAKING: Detectives this afternoon arrested O'Neil Boyd, 31, for Thursday night's fatal shooting of Demon Floyd Jr., 18, at Hickory Creek Apts on Vultee Blvd. Boyd is now jailed on a criminal homicide charge. The investigation shows the 2 met for a drug transaction. pic.twitter.com/wapWvoQTcY — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 9, 2023

