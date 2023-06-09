Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing teen at South Nashville apartment

The two were meeting for an alleged drug deal when shots were fired, according to Metro Police.
Arrest made in deadly South Nashville shooting
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a South Nashville apartment on Thursday night.

Police said O’Neil Boyd, 31, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Demon Floyd Jr. at Hickory Creek Apartments.

Previous Coverage:
Police identify teen killed at South Nashville apartment complex

The two were meeting for an alleged drug deal when shots were fired, according to MNPD. Boyd is facing a criminal homicide charge and is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Police said, Floyd, of Nashville, was shot just before 6:45 p.m. Police were called after a witness reported hearing shots and seeing a person down on the pavement. Floyd was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

