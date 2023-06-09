Kevin Byard breaks silence on OTA absence, says Titans knew he’d miss

All-pro safety said he had been working out on his own since the season ended in preparation for the upcoming season.
Titans star safety Kevin Byard cleared the air about his absence from voluntary team workouts this offseason, saying the team knew he’d be skipping OTAs.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Titans star safety Kevin Byard cleared the air about his absence from voluntary team workouts this offseason, saying the team knew he’d be skipping organized team activities.

The All-Pro safety said he’s been training on his own since the end of last season. While Byard was present at mandatory minicamp this week, his absence from OTAs got attention because the Titans recently asked him to take a pay cut.

“I don’t really want to get into my feelings or anything about that, or any emotions,” Byard said. “I guarantee you I will not be the last player, and I haven’t been the first player to come to about a pay cut. I let my agent and the organization or the GM Ran Carthon handle those things.”

Byard, who is the longest-tenured Titan on defense, said he began training on his own two weeks after the Super Bowl, but has been engaged in team meetings and conversations with coaches all offseason.

“I kind of just want to keep that routine, keep that training going, and I felt really good out here today, past couple days just with my conditioning and everything so I’ll continue to do that obviously through the summer and get ready to have a really good year,” Byard said. “It was very important for me to come here and be a leader, and be the person I’ve always been, making plays and communicating and things like that. That’s who I’m always going to be. I just felt that was very important for me.”

When asked if he’d attend the final week of voluntary team workouts next week, Byard was noncommittal.

Training camp for the Titans starts in late July.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

