House destroyed by fire in Nashville

The house caught fire in the early morning hours on Friday.
An old house completely burned on Ireland Street Friday morning.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning near Fisk University.

According to fire personnel at the scene, the call came in around 2:30 a.m. from Marathon Music Works on Clinton Street but quickly realized the fire was coming from a house up the road on Ireland Street. The house was believed to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Ireland Street is littered with brand-new homes and construction but the house that caught fire was an original structure and is completely destroyed. Firefighters had to cut the electricity to the home upon entering and believe it may be a factor in what started the fire.

Nashville Fire did not report any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
Franklin, Tennessee
3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee...
Police identify teen killed at South Nashville apartment complex

Latest News

One person critically-injured in South Nashville shooting
A teenager is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Nashville on Thursday night.
Teenager killed, another injured in motorcycle crash
Catch Up Quick
Fatal crash detectives investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Madison.
Motorcyclist dead in possible hit-and-run
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Madison