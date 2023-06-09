House destroyed by fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning near Fisk University.

According to fire personnel at the scene, the call came in around 2:30 a.m. from Marathon Music Works on Clinton Street but quickly realized the fire was coming from a house up the road on Ireland Street. The house was believed to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Ireland Street is littered with brand-new homes and construction but the house that caught fire was an original structure and is completely destroyed. Firefighters had to cut the electricity to the home upon entering and believe it may be a factor in what started the fire.

Nashville Fire did not report any injuries.

