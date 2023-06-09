First Alert Forecast: 50/50 weekend ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The start of the weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Then, rain moves in on Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

Another gorgeous day across the Midstate with lots of sun and comfortable weather. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s again. Some spots only topping out in the upper 70s. The humidity will stay low again today, which will be great for anyone heading outside for CMA Fest or any outdoor activities. Lows fall to the 50s again overnight.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ve got a 50/50 weekend featuring one day of sunshine and heat.... and another of rain and storms.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s-- even reaching 90º in Nashville under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity starts to climb back up again a little.

Sunday will be a little cooler with rain moving back in. We could even see a few thunderstorms, too. However, as of now, it’s not looking severe. We could get a decent amount of rainfall-- about 1-2 inches once it moves out early Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK

Monday is looking drier and much cooler. Most of the Midstate will only reach the 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll gradually warm back up as the week goes on. Tuesday will be nice in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

A few isolated showers return on Wednesday with an increased chance of rain and storms on Thursday. Highs are back in the middle 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.