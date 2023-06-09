First Alert Forecast: 50/50 weekend ahead

Sunshine for the first half of the weekend, then rain moves back in.
CMA Fest forecast
CMA Fest forecast(none)
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The start of the weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Then, rain moves in on Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

Another gorgeous day across the Midstate with lots of sun and comfortable weather. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s again. Some spots only topping out in the upper 70s. The humidity will stay low again today, which will be great for anyone heading outside for CMA Fest or any outdoor activities. Lows fall to the 50s again overnight.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ve got a 50/50 weekend featuring one day of sunshine and heat.... and another of rain and storms.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s-- even reaching 90º in Nashville under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity starts to climb back up again a little.

Sunday will be a little cooler with rain moving back in. We could even see a few thunderstorms, too. However, as of now, it’s not looking severe. We could get a decent amount of rainfall-- about 1-2 inches once it moves out early Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK

Monday is looking drier and much cooler. Most of the Midstate will only reach the 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll gradually warm back up as the week goes on. Tuesday will be nice in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

A few isolated showers return on Wednesday with an increased chance of rain and storms on Thursday. Highs are back in the middle 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
‘Alyssa’s Law’ would add silent panic buttons throughout public schools, notifying police of an...
Parents of Covenant School shooter want to give rights to writings to victims’ parents

Latest News

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with thunderstorms for Sunday.
Nice weather to end the week
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
CMA Fest weather looks gorgeous tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful end to the week
WSMV CMA Fest forecast
First Alert Forecast: Very sunny today with low humidity