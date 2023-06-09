Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden next week is set to attend his first political rally since launching his 2024 reelection bid in April, as he steps up his political activity before the end of the fundraising quarter.

Biden will attend the rally in Philadelphia on June 17, which will be hosted by area unions, campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said, a key constituency in a city and state that are crucial to his 2024 prospects. Biden’s campaign isn’t expected to host its own large-scale rallies until next year, following the timetable followed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The event comes as Biden is launching on a flurry of fundraising trips this month ahead of the June 30 second quarter fundraising deadline, with stops in Connecticut, Illinois and California. Biden, who has declined to reveal information on his fundraising haul since launching his candidacy, will report his totals next month to the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee...
Police identify teen killed at South Nashville apartment complex
Photo sent to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight showing Chris Tubbs wearing...
Driver: ‘Imposter cop’ used police lights in personal car
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

Latest News

This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
Black bear spotted on trail cam near Lewis, Maury County line — Courtesy: Laine Spears
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Police looking for person who put tape on cameras at Vanderbilt
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children