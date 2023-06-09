1 killed in shooting at South Nashville apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Hickory Creek Apartment Homes on Vultee Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee...
Metro Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Vultee Boulevard on Thursday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old died after being shot at a South Nashville apartment complex on Thursday, Metro Police confirmed.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6:45 p.m. at the Hickory Creek Apartment Homes, located at 1150 Vultee Blvd. The 18-year-old was found shot and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police are working to develop leads to identify the suspect.

