1 killed in shooting at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old died after being shot at a South Nashville apartment complex on Thursday, Metro Police confirmed.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6:45 p.m. at the Hickory Creek Apartment Homes, located at 1150 Vultee Blvd. The 18-year-old was found shot and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police are working to develop leads to identify the suspect.

