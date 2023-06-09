1 killed in crash on Thompson Lane
The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. near the Franklin Road overpass.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a crash on Thompson Lane near the Franklin Pike overpass on Thursday evening, Metro Police said.
The victim of the crash near 90 Thompson Lane died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Thompson Lane was closed during the crash investigation.
