Woman facing charges in Nashville after U-Haul pursuit through multiple counties with endangered child in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a U-Haul van through two counties in August of 2022 has been booked into Davidson County jail to face charges.

According to the arrest report, 32-year-old Brandy Lee Burns was booked in Davidson County and charged with child endangerment, evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, and driving on a suspended license. She had previously been held in Wilson County Jail since her arrest last summer.

The pursuit was the result of an Endangered Child Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on August 30, 2022, for 2-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, who TBI suspected was with his non-custodial father, Daniel Joseph Boland.

2-mont-old Gunner Lee Boland was at the center an Endangered Child Alert involving his non-custodial father, Daniel Boland. (TBI)

On the night of August 30, TBI agents alerted Metro Nashville Police that Daniel Boland and Burns were driving a U-Haul van with Arizona plates and it was located at a U-Haul lot on Annex Avenue in Nashville.

Officers encountered both Boland and Burns inside the van and gave commands to surrender, the arrest report states. Burns slid into the driver seat and drove off, launching the pursuit. She and Boland led MNPD on a chase through Davidson County and nearly struck an officer working a traffic stop on I-65 North.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit once the van crossed over into their jurisdiction. The van was disabled when spike strips were deployed on I-40 and the van came to a stop near mile marker 237.

Deputies took Burns, who was driving, and Boland into custody and discovered 2-month-old Gunner laying on a mattress in the back of the van with no child restraints, according to the arrest report.

Burns was booked into Wilson County Jail and Boland was handed over to MNPD for custodial interference and other active warrants.

Dash cam footage obtained by WSMV4 shows the moment two people were arrested after abducting a two-month-old child.

