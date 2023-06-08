‘Put these guns down’: Grandmother of 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting speaks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a special bond between a grandchild and their grandparent and Tina Brown had a special relationship with her 4-year-old grandbaby, Taliyah Frazier.

Taliyah was Brown’s first grandchild, and her son’s first child. Brown spent the last four years with her grandchild who she loved dearly.

“She was a joyful baby. She was a smart baby,” said Brown.

Unfortunately, Brown and her family lost her grandbaby, who affectionately called her “honey,” during a shooting last Tuesday.

“She never called me granny. She always called me honey, and that was our little thing like that was special to me,” said Brown.

Brown said their entire family, including Taliyah’s father, are emotionally distraught, in pain, and confused as to why she was killed so tragically. She explains how the past week has been a nightmare.

“For my innocent grandbaby to be laid up in that hospital with her brains splattered like that is horrible. That is a grandmother’s, a mother’s, a daddy’s, worst nightmare,” said Brown.

Taliyah was riding in a car and was caught up in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

”She died by the hands of wicked people,” said an emotional Brown as tears streamed down her face.

Metro Police have charged four suspects in connection with her death. Brown says her son, Taliyah’s father, is taking this loss very hard.

“All he wanted me to do was protect her until he came home, and I promised him that and I feel bad because I was not able to do that,” said Brown.

Taliyah’s death is among the more than 50 homicides Metro Nashville has seen so far this year. Brown said the gun violence involving young people is out of control.

”We got to some kind of way to grab a hold of our youth and make them put these guns down. We got to grab a hold of our youth to show them life is more than just shooting, robbing, and whatever they’re doing in their generation,’” said Brown.

Now, with the help of the community, Taliyah will be laid to rest Saturday. Steve Ganaway, the funeral director with SAG Funeral home, said he wants to send her off properly.

”It breaks my heart to have to deal with a child in this type of situation,” said Ganaway. They’re planning to honor her with a custom-made ‘Cocomelon’ casket.

”I vowed to this family that she would have the best homegoing celebration there is, that will be fit for a queen that she is,” said Ganaway.

If you would like to donate to Taliyah’s fund through the SAG Funeral Home, click here.

“The smallest thing you take away from a person can cause a lifetime of pain,” said Brown.

